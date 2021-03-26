Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.25. 95,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.12. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

