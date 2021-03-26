Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,762 shares in the company, valued at $868,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Eshleman III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Eshleman III sold 1,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $4,470.00.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,430. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

