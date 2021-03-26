Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells 52,690 Shares of Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.
- On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,665. The company has a market capitalization of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
