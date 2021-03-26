Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells 52,690 Shares of Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $721,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,665. The company has a market capitalization of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.