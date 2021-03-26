Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00.

IMKTA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

