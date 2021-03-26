Insider Selling: Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 100,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.43. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

