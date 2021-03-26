Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Papesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00.

NEOG traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

