Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. 736,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
