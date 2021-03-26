Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. 736,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

