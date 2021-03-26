Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,140 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SiTime by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.