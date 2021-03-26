Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 676,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

