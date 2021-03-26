Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Target stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

