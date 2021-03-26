Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,370,632 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,136,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

