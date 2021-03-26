Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 702 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $25,194.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

