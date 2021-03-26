Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $80,767.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,227.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 110,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

