Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,536. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average of $414.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

