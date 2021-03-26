Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99,018.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $99,018.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

