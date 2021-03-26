Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Insmed worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

