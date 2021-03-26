Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 95.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 176,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $108.54 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.07.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

