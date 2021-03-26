Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Insulet worth $103,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Insulet stock opened at $259.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.04 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

