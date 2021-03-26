Insureum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $1.81 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

