Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.84

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$145.84 and traded as high as C$154.01. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$153.82, with a volume of 151,371 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$22.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

