Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $349.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the highest is $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,386 shares of company stock valued at $69,884,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

