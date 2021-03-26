International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.50. International Baler shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

