International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.09

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.09 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 481027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
