International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.09

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.09 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 481027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

