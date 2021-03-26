International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IGIC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 20,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

