International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 6.4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

