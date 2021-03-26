Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.74. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.

IVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter valued at $11,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.