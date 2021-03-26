Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSML. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Shares of BSML remained flat at $$25.32 during trading hours on Friday. 21,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,180. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

