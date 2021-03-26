Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,266,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $73.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.