InvestDigital Reaches Market Cap of $437,750.89 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $437,750.89 and $1.21 million worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,003,148 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.