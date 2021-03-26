Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.97

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.97 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 223.40 ($2.92). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 212.60 ($2.78), with a volume of 1,528,586 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.97.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

