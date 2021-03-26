Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: ESLOY):

3/16/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/16/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/15/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

3/5/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

3/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

2/11/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ESLOY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.35. 34,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

