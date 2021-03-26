Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,630 ($60.49) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,034.98 ($52.72) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,933.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,399.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £106.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

