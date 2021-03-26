Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

3/8/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

3/3/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $196.00.

2/25/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters. The company has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt in third-quarter 2020 has increased sequentially. Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of the quarter was below the short-term level, indicating cash insufficiency.”

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,450,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.