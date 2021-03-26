Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $95.00.

2/4/2021 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WGO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

