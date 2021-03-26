Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Boeing (BA)

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/10/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/1/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

BA stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

