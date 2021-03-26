Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX) recently:

3/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

3/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

3/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.50.

3/5/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$14.50.

2/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

2/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

