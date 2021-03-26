Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS: BOSSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

2/16/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/28/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

BOSSY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.