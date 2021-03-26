Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):

3/10/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

PSO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

