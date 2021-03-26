Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,727 call options.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 3,811,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Vonage has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

