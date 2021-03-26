IONChain Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $240,829.95 and $3,587.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.