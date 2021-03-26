Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/25/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

