IOTA Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $156.11 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00060800 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

