IoTeX Price Down 14.3% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $386.02 million and $36.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.