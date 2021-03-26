IQeon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $628,631.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00004612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $628,631.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023845 BTC.

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

