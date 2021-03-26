IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $91,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

