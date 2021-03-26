iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.34. 2,915,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

