iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.42 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

