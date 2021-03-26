iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 587.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC opened at $26.92 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.