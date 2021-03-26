iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after acquiring an additional 723,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.