iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

