iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

